electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of ECOR opened at $0.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.92.
electroCore Company Profile (Get Rating)
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on electroCore (ECOR)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.