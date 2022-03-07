electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ECOR opened at $0.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 43.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 791,432 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 53.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 228,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 12.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 59,756 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 28.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 36.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

