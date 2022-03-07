Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 million, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 1,255.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 97.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

