Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$16.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFN. Raymond James set a C$13.25 target price on Element Fleet Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 target price for the company.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$12.67 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$11.61 and a 12 month high of C$15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.15.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.