Elementis (LON:ELM) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.28) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.27% from the stock’s current price.
Elementis stock opened at GBX 97.55 ($1.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £567.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87. Elementis has a 1 year low of GBX 96.50 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.78 ($2.22). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.60.
