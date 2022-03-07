Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.71. 167,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

