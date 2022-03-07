Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,931 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after purchasing an additional 799,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.59 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

