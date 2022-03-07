Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after acquiring an additional 194,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after acquiring an additional 260,530 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,410 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $129,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,533. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 597,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

