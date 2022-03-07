Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.23

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.23 and last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 42813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $7,923,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 20.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,693,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,297 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 215.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

