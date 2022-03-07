Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Endo International stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $549.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Endo International by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Endo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Endo International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

