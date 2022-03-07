Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$8.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$726.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Several analysts have commented on EFX shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.67.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

