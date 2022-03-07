Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF traded down $4.03 on Monday, hitting $27.42. 7,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58.
Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.
