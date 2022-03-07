Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €19.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.44 ($18.48).
Shares of ENGI stock opened at €10.73 ($12.06) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.80. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.03).
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.
