Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Position Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of E. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,438,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after acquiring an additional 75,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of E opened at $28.72 on Monday. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

