Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With high debt as a percentage of total capital, Envestnet’s capital structure puts investors at risk. The company has never declared and does not have any plan to pay out cash dividends on common stock. The only way to achieve return on investment is share price appreciation, which is not guaranteed. The company does not have enough cash to meet it debt burden. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Envestnet have declined over the past six months. On the flip side, Envestnet has strong asset-based and subscription-based recurring revenue generation capacity. The company continues to focus on technology development to improve operational efficiency and increase market competitiveness. Demand for personalized wealth management services are creating solid market opportunity for Envestnet’s technology-enabled solutions and services.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.57.

Shares of ENV opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $85.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,967,000.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

