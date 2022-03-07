EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Sells $1,326,958.05 in Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $118.13. 155,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763,287. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $121.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

