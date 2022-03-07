EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Sells $1,326,958.05 in Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $118.13. 155,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763,287. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $121.00.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.
EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
