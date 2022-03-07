Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,791,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.40. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.