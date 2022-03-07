Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SMH stock traded down $13.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.25. 948,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.68. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.