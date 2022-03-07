Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SMH stock traded down $13.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.25. 948,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.68. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $318.82.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).
