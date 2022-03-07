Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 433.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $96,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

NYSEARCA:FAUG traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,997. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

