Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes $309,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,386,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,517,000 after purchasing an additional 986,147 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.10. The stock had a trading volume of 49,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,828. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

