Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 228,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

