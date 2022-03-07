Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $902,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,055,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $8.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.65. The company had a trading volume of 80,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,400. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.84 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.71.

3 Stocks Set to Double

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.