Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $902,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,055,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $8.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.65. The company had a trading volume of 80,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,400. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.84 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.71.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.