Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Donaldson in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday.

NYSE DCI opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.82. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

