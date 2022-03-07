Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer Acquires 3,312 Shares

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer purchased 3,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $43,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Escalade stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Escalade in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Escalade by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

