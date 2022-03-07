ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 790.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3,066.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 205,984 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 492.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 75,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 51,650 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $70.65 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.34.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ESCO Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

