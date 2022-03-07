Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $276.38

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $276.38 and last traded at $277.03, with a volume of 8400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $285.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.18.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,336 shares of company stock worth $16,490,281 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after buying an additional 261,654 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after buying an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after buying an additional 369,154 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after buying an additional 226,262 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

