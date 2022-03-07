Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $276.38

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $276.38 and last traded at $277.03, with a volume of 8400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

