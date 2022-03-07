EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Holdings Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EVOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

