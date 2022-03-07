Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EOLS. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.17. Evolus has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 636,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 646,907 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 1,563,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

