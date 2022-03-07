Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,315,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after buying an additional 678,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA opened at $42.67 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 101.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

