Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €78.00 ($87.64) price target on the stock.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a €84.00 ($94.38) price target (down from €85.00 ($95.51)) on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KBC Group to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from €76.00 ($85.39) to €79.00 ($88.76) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.70 ($76.07) to €66.40 ($74.61) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.13.

KBCSY opened at $30.56 on Thursday. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

