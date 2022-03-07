Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 908,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,954 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

RSI opened at $8.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

