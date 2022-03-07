Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 245.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $155,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,258,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,169,000 after purchasing an additional 154,506 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.97 and its 200 day moving average is $244.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

