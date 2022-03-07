Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $11.53 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $170.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.29. The stock has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

