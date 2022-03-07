Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 61,326 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 165.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,340 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,326 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $24,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,313 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403.
Shares of COIN opened at $165.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.83 and a 200-day moving average of $254.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.50. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.92 and a twelve month high of $429.54.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.