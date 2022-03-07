Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 408.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 64,795 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

DIS opened at $139.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day moving average of $161.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $253.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

