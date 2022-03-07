Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 334,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,111,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $212.75 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.72 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

