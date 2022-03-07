ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

EXLS stock opened at $123.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

