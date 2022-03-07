FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS stock opened at $413.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.02. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.14 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.