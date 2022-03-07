Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $588.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $529.00 to $588.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $556.71.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $497.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.35 and its 200-day moving average is $430.32. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.