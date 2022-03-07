FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 151.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 59,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

