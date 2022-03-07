Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $258.00

Shares of Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 258 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 258.50 ($3.47), with a volume of 191940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.68).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 318.92.

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

