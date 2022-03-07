Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given New $21.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

FDUS opened at $19.94 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $487.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 128.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

