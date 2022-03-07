Financial Analysis: AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) versus Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AMB Financial and Provident Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial Services 34.33% 10.02% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMB Financial and Provident Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial Services $489.15 million 3.70 $167.92 million $2.19 10.69

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats AMB Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial (Get Rating)

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It is also involved in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans. The company was founded on November 23, 1993 and is headquartered in St. John, IN.

About Provident Financial Services (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

