Financial Contrast: Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) & Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Canaan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $4.47 million 4.92 -$1.06 million ($0.48) -18.75 Canaan $782.52 million 1.01 -$32.96 million $1.70 2.94

Rubicon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canaan. Rubicon Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rubicon Technology and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 4.01, indicating that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -31.10% -3.39% -3.24% Canaan 38.44% 111.95% 57.43%

Summary

Canaan beats Rubicon Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

