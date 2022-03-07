Financial Survey: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) & Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 761.24%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($0.95) -4.40 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.81 million ($0.88) -3.36

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -73.24% -49.90% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -94.92% -68.14%

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NJ.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.