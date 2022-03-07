First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after buying an additional 1,991,386 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $393,993,000 after buying an additional 1,855,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Motors by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $42.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

