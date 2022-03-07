First Hawaiian Bank Buys 133 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 60.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC opened at $332.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.18 and a 200-day moving average of $377.63. KLA Co. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

