First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,658,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,245,000 after purchasing an additional 180,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,967,000 after purchasing an additional 230,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut Sempra Energy to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

SRE opened at $151.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $151.99.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.