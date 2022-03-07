First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. Loop Capital increased their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WCC opened at $114.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.23. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $79.10 and a one year high of $140.92. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

