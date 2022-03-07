First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 309.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $139.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.56 and a 12 month high of $139.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.